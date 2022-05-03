SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — President Biden signed a request to Congress last week that would provide what he calls critical security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to help the people of Ukraine continue their war effort against Russia.

Tuesday, KELOLAND News caught up with South Dakota’s lone Congressman who says it’s the right thing to do.

Congressman Dusty Johnson took a tour today of one of the leading firearms dealers in the country, Silencer Central in Sioux Falls.

While there, he talked with workers about the war in Ukraine.

“This is an incredible David vs Goliath battle and I think it’s great to see Democrats and Republicans come together to get the Ukrainian government what they need to defend themselves,” Johnson said.

President Biden is proposing a $33 billion dollar package.

He said it’s going to be spendy, but Russia’s aggression is going to be more costly if we allow it to happen.

“Listen if the President and Speaker Pelosi put together a clean spending package to provide additional arms to Ukraine, I think they’re going to find a lot of support on both sides of the aisles,” Johnson said.

Congressman Johnson does not support putting U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine.

But he would like to see Europe get more involved to help put the squeeze on Putin.

“European leadership has been lacking some countries have done the right thing but France and Germany have not done enough and Europe is still giving $700 million a day to Vladmir Putin for oil and gas those are the resources he’s using to finance this war at some point, Europe needs to realize they have got to stop being a part of the problem,” Johnson said.

The President says the U.S. has already sent a tremendous amount of anti-air defense missiles, helicopters, and drones to Ukraine, along with machine guns, rifles and more than 50 million rounds of ammunition.