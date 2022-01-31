SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Representative Dusty Johnson is hoping to represent South Dakota in Congress for a third term.

Johnson’s announcement to seek reelection came via Twitter on Monday morning. This comes less than a month after Senator John Thune (R-S.D.) announced he would be seeking reelection in the United States Senate.

Johnson was first elected to the House in 2018.

State Representative Taffy Howard (R-Rapid City) has also announced her plans to run for South Dakota’s lone seat in Congress.