Dusty Johnson makes promise to 4th grader at Jolley Elementary

Congressman Dusty Johnson made a promise Monday to some elementary students in Vermillion.

Johnson got a letter from Nessa Burkeland about an idea she had for a new tradition in Washington on 911.

Jolley Elementary fourth grader Nessa Burkeland says, “we were singing a song in music class and it said that all the congressmen came together in song on the white house steps on 911, and we thought it would be cool to have it be a tradition that you sang God Bless America on the white house steps.

Johnson agreed and told the students that he would sing God Bless America on the White House steps every 911 as long as he is in Washington.