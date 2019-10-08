Breaking News
Body believed to be missing Wyoming teenager found in South Dakota home

Dusty Johnson makes promise to 4th grader at Jolley Elementary

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

Congressman Dusty Johnson made a promise Monday to some elementary students in Vermillion.

Johnson got a letter from Nessa Burkeland about an idea she had for a new tradition in Washington on 911.

Jolley Elementary fourth grader Nessa Burkeland says, “we were singing a song in music class and it said that all the congressmen came together in song on the white house steps on 911, and we thought it would be cool to have it be a tradition that you sang God Bless America on the white house steps.

Johnson agreed and told the students that he would sing God Bless America on the White House steps every 911 as long as he is in Washington.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss