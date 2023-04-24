SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday, KELOLAND News spoke with Representative Dusty Johnsons about the Debt Limit Deal.

Johnson says he had a lot to do with crafting the plan and that he thinks they have the votes they have to get the bill out of the House and to President Biden.

“This is just living within our means. This is exactly what we should be doing. We know that $34 trillion in debt is too much and it’s getting much worse very quickly. We’re hitting an inflection point where if we don’t act, America will be weaker. It’s time for us to get this done,” Rep. Johnson said.

Johnson also spoke about Social Security and Medicare and says they need to get “spending under control” so they can “shore up” those programs.