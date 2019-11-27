1  of  18
Dusty Johnson calls on the community to help with Meals on Wheels program

Congressman Dusty Johnson is highlighting the importance of the Meals on Wheels program.

Johnson says just in Sioux Falls, 450 people rely on Meals on Wheels for food each day.

He says while it’s important local, state and federal governments support these programs, he is also calling on everyone in the community to help.

“Even more important than the dollars are the volunteers who make this work. We are called to care for our fellow person, our fellow men, our fellow women. And volunteers are a critically important part of making Meals on Wheels Work,” Johnson said.

The Active Generations’ Senior Nutrition Program serves Minnehaha, Lincoln, Lake, Turner, McCook, and Union Counties.

