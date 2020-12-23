Dusty Johnson asks for input on when he should receive COVID-19 vaccine

US Representative Dusty Johnson says he will get the COVID-19 vaccine, but he’s asking the people of South Dakota when he should get it.

“I’ve gone out with a statewide poll, asking when I should get the vaccine. Not if, I will certainly get the vaccine. But we’ve already had thousands, more than 6,000 South Dakotans log in and make their voice heard. I will say this, the vote is very close whether I should go now or wait,” Johnson said.

Representative Johnson also praised the passage of the coronavirus relief bill, saying it shouldn’t have taken this long to send support to Americans struggling through the pandemic.