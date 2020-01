Dustin Lynch arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Fair announced Dustin Lynch as the headline act for Saturday’s concert.

The country musician will take the stage at the 2020 State Fair on Saturday, September 5 in Huron. General public ticket sales begin June 15.

More ticket information can be found on the State Fair’s website or the State Fair office at (605) 353-7340.