RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is under an air pollution alert until Monday evening due to dust.

The National Weather Service alert says winds will be 20 to 35 miles per hour, gusting to 50 miles per hour at times. The strong winds will keep the fine dust in the air.

The Rapid City Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young people and anyone with respiratory problems limit exposure to the outside air.