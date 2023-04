SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Madison were able to capture a rare event over the weekend.

They were conducting a controlled burn on Sunday when they saw a large, fire-caused dust devil. It could be seen towards the end of the burn.

The dust devil, also called a mini tornado, could be seen moving along the burned area. The rare event occurs as hot air rising from the fire meets colder air in the atmosphere above it.