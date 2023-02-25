DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a Duluth, Minnesota, officer fatally shot a man after authorities say he charged at police.

Officials say it happened as officers were trying to arrest a 34-year-old man Friday afternoon after he made felony threats of violence.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the man was armed with a knife.

Authorities say an officer fired a Taser and sponge rounds, but then the man charged at police leading one officer to fire his gun. The man died later at a hospital.

The officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard after a police shooting.