DUIs, drug arrests, traffic all up at Sturgis Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Traffic is up. Drug arrests are up. And arrest numbers for intoxicated drivers are also up at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, there’s been a total of 115 DUI arrests, compared to 95 at the same time last year. Felony drug arrests are up 81 compared to 46 last year and misdemeanor drug arrests are at 150 compared to 125.

There’s only been one fatal crash, compared to four at the same time last year, while there’s been 33 injury crashes.

An Oklahoma man has been identified as the person who died on Monday 12 miles south of Lead. Brandon Anderson, 29, failed to negotiate a curve and was thrown from his motorcycle. He wasn’t wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic Friday through Tuesday is up 2.2% and there’s been 634 vender applications. Venders are reporting good sales.

The rally continues through Sunday.

Here is the Rally Tally through Wednesday night into very early this morning. We have a great bunch of Troopers out working this @SturgisRally focusing on highway safety, removing impaired drivers and illegal drugs. #keepSDsafe pic.twitter.com/C7h2gyXnsb — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) August 8, 2019