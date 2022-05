PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Highway Patrol says one driver was arrested after a crash over Memorial Day Weekend.

Authorities say it happened Sunday on I-90. A grey car rear-ended a second car, and they both went into the median. The grey car then entered the westbound lanes and left the scene.

Troopers later found the car and pulled it over.

The driver was arrested after a DUI investigation. Everyone involved suffered minor injuries.