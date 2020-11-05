Dug out remains to be ‘analyzed’ for Watertown cold case

CLEAR LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are awaiting for remains, many which were identified as animal remains, to be analyzed from a nearly 30-feet dug out well in connection with the Watertown cold case of Pamela Dunn.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office said in November 2017 this well, located on abandoned property near 170th Street and 477th Avenue in rural Clear Lake, was searched with a vacuum truck which found human hair. The South Dakota DCI lab confirmed the human hair and sent the hair to North Texas Center for DNA testing but it was too degraded for DNA typing.

On Wednesday, an excavator and payloader were used to excavate the well, dug out 29 feet. From 25 feet to 29 feet, authorities found some remains, many were identified as animal remains.

Dun went missing from Watertown on Dec. 10, 2001.