Dueling Duo hit hard by pandemic

LAKE POINSETT, S.D. (KELO) — The Dueling Duo out of Sioux Falls has been hit hard by the pandemic.

With gatherings limited or shut down during COVID-19, dueling piano players Ryan Merriam and Andy Gibson have found it hard to continue their full-time jobs on stage. Merriam says bookings were cancelled from about mid-March through July 2nd. Events are starting to happen again with safety precautions in place. He says the group is trying to find a way to work so they can feed their families and pay their bills.

“We’re all in the same situation here. I’m just trying to take care of my family and help out other people at the same time,” Merriam said.

Merriam says most of their performances are fundraisers for local fire departments or youth sports organizations. He feels bad for the nonprofits that are struggling to raise funds during the pandemic.