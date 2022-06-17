SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Due to renovations at the Minnehaha County Administration building, the next three county commission meetings will be held at Carnegie Hall.

The Minnehaha County Commission meetings scheduled for Tuesday, June 21, June 28 and July 5 will be at Carnegie Hall. The meetings will also be uploaded to the county’s YouTube page.

A news release says construction crews will start renovating the existing county commission chambers into additional office space. The new chambers will be located on the third floor of the administration building when finished, which is expected in time for a July 19 meeting.