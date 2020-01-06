‘Duct Tape Killer’ preview

There’s a new book that’s soon to be released about serial killer Robert Leroy Anderson and his victims.

It’s titled ‘Duct Tape Killer,’ co-authored by the same couple who brought you ‘Gitchie Girl.’

KELOLAND News has been digging into our archives and takes a look back at Anderson, his heinous crimes and why surrounding communities were on edge.

Robert Leroy Anderson was an evil man, who bragged to friends about how he liked torturing and murdering women.

His crimes began in 1994, when 29-year-old Larissa Dumansky disappeared after working the night shift at John Morrell and Company in Sioux Falls. The same place Anderson worked.

Two years later, another woman disappeared. She was 28-year-old Piper Streyle of Canistota.

In the months that followed, investigators began honing in on Anderson as a possible suspect in both women’s disappearances.

They found evidence that Anderson had made tire poppers to try and disable vehicles on the highway.

They also learned that Anderson had taken time off of work, when both women had disappeared. Was it coincidence or were authorities slowly piecing together a malicious and methodical plan by Anderson?

As the investigation continued to unfold one of the key witnesses Glen Walker, a friend of Anderson’s, told authorities disturbing details of how Anderson had been stalking women in and around the Sioux Falls area.

In 1997, Anderson was convicted of kidnapping Streyle and was sentenced to life in prison.

That same year, he was charged with raping and murdering both Streyle and Dumansky and was later found guilty of both crimes.

In 1999, five years after his first killing, Anderson was sentenced to die by lethal injection.

Before Anderson could be executed, in 2003, he committed suicide by hanging himself in his prison cell.

KELOLAND News sats down with the three authors who wrote the book ‘Duct Tape Killer.’

”Duct Tape Killer’ was kind of Robert Lee Anderson’s signature, he used duct tape in a variety of ways in his crimes,” author Phil Hamman said. “

Tune in to see the crimes, the capture and conviction of Robert Leroy Anderson on tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at ten.