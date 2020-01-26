‘Duct Tape Killer’ book presented in Sioux Falls Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – More than twenty years ago, Robert Leroy Anderson stalked, kidnapped and killed two area women. Now, the horrifying story of that crime has been put to paper in the new book, “Duct Tape Killer.”

Authors Phil and Sandy Hamman were at Barnes and Noble today to present the book to the Sioux Falls community.

Former judge Larry Long, who helped prosecute Anderson, was also there, along with a couple other key people who took on the crime in the mid-90’s.

“We are giving a portion of the book sales to sexual assault and domestic violence organizations. That’s one thing we decided to do right off the bat. A hard story, but at the end of the book there’s glimmers of good, ” Phil Hamman, author of the book said.

The Hamman’s, who also wrote “Gitchie Girl” and “Gitchie Girl Uncovered,” started writing this book two years ago.