TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Several ducklings are back with their mother after getting stuck in a storm drain in Tea.

Photo from the Tea Fire Department

Police say the ducklings were waddling down Heritage Parkway when the fell into the drain.

The Tea Volunteer Fire Department climbed in to rescue them.

First responders checked the ducklings to make sure they were okay before releasing them.