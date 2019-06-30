Ducklings rescued in Rapid City

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A flock of baby ducks that had fallen into a storm drain off Campbell Street in Rapid City were rescued Sunday

Rapid City police officers were able to rescue all 11 of the ducklings safely.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don’t Miss!

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour

Holiday Vacations Tour Northern California

Holiday Vacations Tour Swiss Alps