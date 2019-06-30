Ducklings rescued in Rapid City

A flock of baby ducks that had fallen into a storm drain off Campbell Street in Rapid City were rescued Sunday

Earlier today, we got a call of some baby ducks that had fallen into a storm drain off Cambell street. Officer Kath and CSO LeLaCheur made sure all 11 ducklings were rescued safe. Nicely done! #ServiceAboveSelf pic.twitter.com/Z7O664y9mC — RapidCityPD (@RapidCityPD) June 30, 2019

Rapid City police officers were able to rescue all 11 of the ducklings safely.