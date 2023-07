RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Some feathery residents in Rapid City needed some help from firefighters Thursday.

The fire department says three ducklings got stuck in a storm drain.

Photo from the Rapid City Fire Department.

Officials shared these photos of the scene.

Crews were able to climb into the drain and rescue the ducklings.

The department says there seemed to be no “fowl” play involved.