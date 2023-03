SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A duck in South Dakota is a finalist for the Cadbury Bunny contest.

Ping was brought to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society after being found in a box by a dumpster, according to a social media post from the SFAHS. She soon found her forever family and is now trying out to be the Cadbury Bunny.

If Ping wins, the Humane Society will win $5,000.

You can vote for Ping everyday until March 14.