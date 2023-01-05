SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The recent stretch of winter weather forced many businesses to close and left others without customers.

A major winter storm has many businesses in downtown Sioux Falls starting the new year on a sour note.

“It’s been a hard week, hard couple of weeks for downtown retailers, downtown restaurants,” DTSF Marketing Manager Tenley Schwartz said.

“As of right now it just says weather delay (laugh),” Severance Brewing Company owner Scott Heckel said.

Severance Brewing Company isn’t simply dealing with a lack of customers.

“We placed an order for grain on the 23rd of December and with the couple weather patterns that have been coming through the grain actually hasn’t been able to get over here yet,” Heckel said.

Owner Scott Heckel is waiting on a shipment of grain from Minnesota and isn’t able to brew beer, and that’s not where his troubles end.

“We have labels on order for a beer that we were hoping to release tomorrow and unfortunately the labels were delayed two days,” Heckel said.

Heckel is hoping to turn his year around on First Friday, and he’s not alone.

“It is so much fun to see all the people out and about, ready to shop, ready to spend money and support our local business,” Simply Perfect store manager Madison Grove said.

Simply Perfect at 8th & Railroad was closed for two days due to the weather.

“It’s been a transition for us at the store just even getting our employees to come to work, being trapped in their houses and us just preparing for the new year,” Grove said.

And now that the new year is upon us…

“It’s so important for people to come and support small businesses, local businesses, especially this time of year. It can be slower, there’s a slump from the holidays, everyone feels like they’re done with the hustle and bustle, but if you’re looking for something to do, come downtown,” Schwartz said.

Heckel hopes to have his labels tonight (Thursday) and his grain Friday or Monday.

Click HERE for a list of upcoming events in downtown Sioux Falls.