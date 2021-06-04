DTSF Summer block parties kick off tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Last year, downtown block parties were canceled due to the pandemic. With loosened restrictions this year, they’re welcoming back the public and they’re ready to make some noise.

There are a lot of reasons to get excited about June First Friday in Downtown Sioux Falls.

Terri Schuver, Owner of Sticks and Steel on 8th and Railroad, is gearing up for the return of the summer block parties.

“First of all, the weather is going to be fabulous, so it’s truly the first night of summer downtown,” Schuver said.

2019 Block Party. Courtesy: DTSF

“It is kind of like… a block party in your neighborhood: there’s just all kinds of people that come down,” Schuver said.

And businesses that open up. Last year, the party was canceled due to the pandemic, but with less restrictions it’s coming back with full force.

“They can expect some of the classic fun at these block parties like some live music from some local bands, lots of great food trucks, lots of marketplace vendors,” said Sadie Swier of Downtown Sioux Falls.

Swier says while it’s a familiar event, there’s still plenty of new things to see.

“We have a brand new building, another new building that’s going up – the Railyard Flats, there’s the brand new 8th street bridge that’s just a beautiful addition,” Swier said.

“We do enjoy the opportunity to show off what we have here in our store, and in our neighborhood, and in our downtown to all those who come down. So it’s just great exposure and just gets those people in those places they may not have taken the time to do so in the past,” Schuver said.

So whether you just want to walk the block or rock the block, there’s plenty to see and do on the First Friday of the summer.

“I love seeing people smiling, enjoying the live music, eating food, drinking cold beverages,” Swier said.

The Block Party kicks off at 5 tonight and goes until 11. You can feel free to wear a mask, but it’s not required.