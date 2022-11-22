SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 30th annual Downtown Sioux Falls (DTSF) Parade of Lights will be held on November 25, 2022, the day after Thanksgiving.

The DTSF board has selected retired CEO of Howalt+McDowell Insurance and community leader, Jeff Scherschligt, as the official Grand Marshal, and Arianna Farris, a 13-year-old living in Sioux Falls as the official Junior Grand Marshal.

Scherschligt was involved in the development of the initial Cherapa Place development and has remained involved in the final phases of the new Cherapa project. He’s served on several nonprofit boards, and in 2017 was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame.

Farris has also served her community. Every winter she does her own community service project by making winter survival bags, containing scarves, hats, gloves, hand warmers and protein bars, which she leaves at bus stops downtown for people in need.

Scherschligt and Farris will lead the Parade of Lights, and will present 2 of the 6 awards given out.