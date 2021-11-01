DTSF raising funds for local non-profit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls is giving back through a coupon book, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The Downtown Gives Coupon Book is a DTSF fundraiser featuring 38 Sioux Falls businesses.

“Restaurants, retailers, breweries, it’s a great variety of coupons and deals that you’ll receive, DTSF Community Outreach Manager Sadie Swier said.

The coupon book includes discounts benefiting customers, downtown businesses, and one local non-profit in a big way.

“In recent years we’ve almost hit $10,000 in proceeds raised so we’re hoping to get to that benchmark this year,” Swier said.

A committee selects a different local non-profit each fall. This year’s recipient is the Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls.

“It’s a great place to receive it this year just because there’s a lot of changes going on and I think they’ll definitely benefit from it,” Swier said.

“A win, win, win. A win for us to bring more people in the store, for the customer discount, and then raising money for the Multi-Cultural Center is a big thing too,” Nyberg’s Ace Hardware Store Manager Zane Hoffelt said.

Nyberg’s Ace Hardware has been part of the event since opening its downtown location in 2017. The calendar just turned to November, but Hoffelt says the holiday rush is underway.

“People buying Christmas lights, Christmas presents, gift ideas, shovels, snowblowers, everything a little bit earlier this year than normal,” Hoffelt said.

For those who can afford to wait, the Downtown Gives Coupon Book hits stores on Friday.

“The community gets to benefit not only from the proceeds and fundraiser but also because there’s some exclusive deals in this coupon book just in time for the holiday shopping season,” Sadie Swier said.

The coupon book is available for purchase this Friday through the end of the year. Coupons can be redeemed until March 31st, 2022.

Click HERE for a list of participating businesses.