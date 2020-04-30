DTSF plans livestream event for First Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just because we have to practice social distancing that doesn’t mean it’s going to stop Downtown Sioux Falls from finding a way to bring people together for First Friday.

This Friday, they’re bringing a taste of the city into your home by hosting a 4-hour talk show on its Facebook page. It will feature conversations with local business owners, and highlight popular food and drinks.

“The Downtown Sioux Falls communication platforms just provide these businesses with one more level, one more push, boost, on their digital marketing side,” Community Outreach Coordinator for DTSF, Sadie Swier said.

The livestream will run from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. People are encouraged to participate by ordering take-out food and drinks from local downtown businesses.