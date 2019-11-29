DTSF Parade of Lights and more Friday evening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of people are looking forward to the Parade of Lights in Downtown Sioux Falls tonight, but will the whether throw a wrench in their plans?

The possibility of more snow or rain in the forecast, some are worried about whether or not an annual event will take place. The holiday favorite will resume even if it lightly snows or rains.

But, if there are severe or dangerous weather conditions, Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. will either cancel or postpone the parade.

Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. will announce its decision by 12 p.m. Friday. News will update you on the Parade of Lights as soon as the information is released.

Whether or not the parade happens– there’s something exciting here at KELOLAND Studios tonight. The Holideck is getting lit up once again. The tower right outside of our station on Phillips Avenue is lit each year with hundreds of bulbs. It’s something we’ve been doing during Christmastime for decades.

We’ll light it once again tonight during KELOLAND News at 5 p.m.

The 28th annual parade kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The floats will travel down Phillips avenue between 13th Street and 5th Street. Phillips Avenue will close at 6:45 p.m.

If you can’t make it to downtown for the parade, we’ll be streaming it live online.

For the first time, we will also be livestreaming the Festival of Lights Parade in Rapid City on Saturday, November 30, 2019, on KELOLAND.com. Look for that coverage from 6-8 p.m. MST.