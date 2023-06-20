SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls city council members approved several multi-million dollar Downtown Sioux Falls park projects Tuesday night.

They include an outdoor skating ribbon, dog park, splash park and more near Falls Park, all possible because of private donors.

Tuesday night’s agenda included a few ordinances for the naming rights for the parks and allocates the rest of the city’s portion of funding in what is the largest private investment in Sioux Falls Park System history. All three ordinances were approved.

It all started as an original partnership between the City of Sioux Falls and Garry and Dianne Jacobson to bring an ice skating ribbon to an area near Falls Park.

Now, because of a $1 million donation from Lloyd Companies for a dog park and $1.5 million from T. Denny Sanford for a splash pad, the $16.5 million Jacobson Plaza will be full of fun activities for the entire family.

“I think that this is a historic donation for the City of Sioux Falls. I think that it’ll be the catalyst for more to come,” attorney representing the Jacobson Family, Jim Wiederrich, said.

The council approved $3 million in supplemental funds to move forward with the public-private partnership.

Councilor Rich Merkouris praises the donors and says the projects will be great additions.

“I think a critical element of this of why it’s so important to have the partnership between private and public is these individuals who love our community so much are looking for that acknowledgment and support that others are in it with them,” Merkouris said.

Lloyd Companies also gifted $750,000 to build the “Lloyd Landing” park space along the Big Sioux Riverfront as part of phase three of the Downtown River Greenway project.

Craig and Pat Lloyd were at the council meeting and say they are proud to see it come to fruition.

“My wife was on the park board for nine years, and it’s been her dream to do a part, give back to city, because the city has given us so much. And we’re just proud to be asked to give the money, and we’re proud to be part of something bigger than any of us have ever dreamt of,” Craig Lloyd said.

Jacobson Plaza and the third phase of the River Greenway account for $30 million of public/private investment in this area of downtown.

They anticipate completion for of all the projects in the spring of 2025.