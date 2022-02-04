SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was another record-setting Burger Battle.

According to Downtown Sioux Falls, more than 44,000 burgers were sold by 27 Downtown Sioux Falls restaurants in the month of January.

In 2021, there was 31,000 burgers sold and 19,000 in 2020.

The month-long event also resulted in an estimated $1.3 million in economic impact for the Sioux Falls community.

Restaurants reported $667,231 were spent on Burger Battle burgers.

The report by DTSF shows 32 people ate and voted for all 27 burgers.

The event started nine years ago as a way to bring more business downtown in the slower month of January.