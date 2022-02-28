SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a competition brewing in downtown Sioux Falls.

Local breweries will competing for the 6th annual Mash Madness. It starts Tuesday, March 1 and runs through the end of March.

You can vote for your favorites on the DTSF Digital Passport app. The winning brewery will receive bragging rights and a traveling trophy.

New this year, DTSF is partnering with Ale Hope Brewery Tours, a local ride service focused on a curated brewery scene experience, during Mash Madness. Participants can access 10% discount on a tour with the promo code: mashmadness22.