SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be even more winter events in Downtown Sioux Falls this year.

Winter Weekends will take place every Friday through Sunday at the new mural along East 10th Street.

Each week will feature a theme with entertainment, activities and other holiday programming.

The first weekend’s theme is “Celebrate Downtown” to show support for the city’s local business owners.

Winter Weekends will kick off the same night as the lighting of the Christmas tree at the Washington Pavilion and the Downtown Sioux Falls Parade of Lights on November 24th.