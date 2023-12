SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The grinch showed up in the weather this weekend and has impacted the Sioux Falls’ Happy Grinchmas events.

Grinchmas will still be held on Saturday, December 9th from 1:00-5:00 p.m. but the location has been moved to the Tuthill House on 3600 S. Cliff Ave., because of the weather.

Grinchmas on Saturday, December 9th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. has been cancelled.

On Sunday, December 10, Grinchmas will be held downtown from 1:00-5:00 p.m., weather permitting.

