DTSF Crazy Days proceeds with ‘Shop and Stroll’ event despite pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Organizers with Downtown Sioux Falls hosted the first-ever “Shop & Stroll” as part of their annual Crazy Days event.

Phillips Avenue was closed downtown Saturday from 9th to 12th Streets for the first ever Shop & Stroll event.

“With the street closures itself, we make sure it’s very safe. We worked diligently with the city. Collaborated with them to make sure we’re doing the correct safety measures there. And all across Phillips Avenue in the ‘Shop and Stroll’ event, we have sanitation stations posted for hand sanitizer, we have complimentary masks for anyone that would like one and we also have wipes and gloves available for anybody,” Community Outreach Coordinator Sadie Swier said.

Activities included yoga, hip-hop classes and yard games.

“The event today has been really awesome. It’s been great to have the foot traffic back, especially closing down Phillips from car traffic to allow pedestrian traffic has been really cool to get more people out in a safe way and back walking the streets of Phillips,” Rehfeld’s General Manager Jana Anderson said.

The Tea and Spice Exchange offered customers a 10-percent discount on their next purchase if they shopped and purchased something in the store while wearing a mask. And for every one of these coupons given out, they also donated one dollar to the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House in Sioux Falls. Owner Tami Brown was excited to welcome people downtown this weekend.

“The ‘Shop and Stroll’ idea kind of took light and I think it’s really great. It’s something where everybody can be out here. It’s family friendly. It does a lot for social distancing. It give us the chance to maybe introduce products to people that have never been downtown before and I think that’s true up and down the street,” Tea and Spice Exchange Owner Tami Brown said.

“Bringing people down in a safe manner, but also trying to encourage people to come down, because these businesses need our help right now. We are considered very lucky in terms of the first surge, the first closures. Just because so many of these businesses in Downtown closed and are back open, but we want to make sure we’re doing our part to keep them here and keep them around for years to come,” Swier said.

Promotions at downtown businesses last all weekend.