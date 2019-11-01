DTSF coupon book raising funds for DakotAbilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The season of giving is officially underway, and Downtown Sioux Falls is looking to inspire you to help make a big impact.

Starting today until the end of December, you can buy a DTSF Gives coupon book at participating retailers. But these coupons do more than give you a good deal.

Local shopper Pam Kean is already thinking about what to get for the holiday season.

“I’m mostly looking. Not doing a lot of shopping yet. Just getting my ideas down in writing so that I have a perspective of what I want to do,” Kean said.

She and her husband are browsing around Child’s Play Toy’s.

“This is a wonderful stomping ground to do that, and there’s wonderful staff that gives you all kinds of ideas for different ages,” Kean said.

This season, they’re giving out one more idea. They are one of 33 local businesses giving back with the Downtown Gives coupon book.

“It’s an annual fundraiser that DTSF puts on and it’s a great way to bring the community together for a local charity,” Downtown Sioux Falls Sadie Sweir said.

This year, for every purchase with a coupon, the proceeds go toward supporting DakotAbilities.

“We use the proceeds to purchase art supplies. To do all kinds – to help with props for the theatre, to provide music programs that we participate in, that we work on; everything across the gambit to provide some support for each person each day,” Executive Director of DakotAbilities Bob Bohm said.

Giving gifts for those in your family, and giving a broader sense of what it means to be a part of one.

“The more we can reinforce those, the better. It is not only for the folks that get to see and understand what goes on at DakotAbilities, but it’s a great scenario for the folks that we support to know that they are supported and that they have friends and relationships in the community,” Bohm said.

So when you use the book, you’re not the only one who is getting a good deal.

“I think that’s an excellent message at this time of giving: to give as a community,” Kean said.

The books are on sale for 15 dollars and are valid through March.

It can be purchased at every participating retailer. To see a full list of them you can visit the DTSF website.