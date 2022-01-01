DTSF Burger Battle starts New Year’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Downtown Sioux Falls 9th annual burger battle began on New Year’s Day and will run through the end of the month.

This year there are 27 restaurants participating in the competition.

This year’s participating restaurants are: Blarney Stone Irish Pub, Boki European Street Food, Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen, Chef Lance’s on Phillips, Crave Food & Drink, Crawford’s Bar & Grill, DaDa Gastropub, EightyOne Arcade Bar, Falls Landing Bar & Grill, Fernson Brewing Company Downtown, Holiday Inn City Centre, JL Beers Downtown Location, Leonardo’s Café, M.B. Haskett Delicatessen, MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub, Minervas Restaurant, Monks Ale House, Ode to Food and Drinks, Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza, Parker’s Bistro, PAve, Phillips Avenue Diner, Remedy Brewing Company, Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen, The Treasury at Hotel on Phillips, Tommy Jack’s Pub and Wileys.

Find more information about the burger battle on DTSF’s website.