DTSF Art Box project calling on creativity from local artists

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls Arts Council is putting out a call to local artists for a chance for their work to be displayed in a unique gallery. The council is asking artists to submit work to wrap around the local utility boxes. A competition that’s sparking a lot of creativity for one artist.

“I wanted to make something that was reflective of the diversity of our community,” DeBoer said.

Artist Zach DeBoer is always trying to wrap his head around his latest project.

“I’m a big fan of the Sioux Falls flag, and flags in general, so I think I’ll be coming up with a design that is flag-based,” DeBoer said.

He’s currently designing a vinyl wrap to be put on one of 26 electric boxes in Downtown Sioux Falls.

“I mean, it’s tremendous visibility. When you’re downtown, you’re kind of in the heart of everything. You’re going to have way more people walking by your piece of artwork than you would at the Pavilion or a gallery,” DeBoer said.

This project comes as a response to a call for art from the Sioux Falls Arts Council.

“I think anytime you can bring art into the public space, it’s a great idea,” Boice said.

Executive Director Kellen Boice says the city and DTSF wrote a grant for them to reach out to artists of all ages to participate. Artists can submit their design for a box online, or one by designing it on one of these brochures that can be found in your nearest public library.

“If that artwork is selected, we’ll take the piece and then do a really high-res scale, and then that gets translated digitally and then printed and wrapped around a box,” Boice said.

Example on art on an electric box at N Cliff Ave. and E 6th St.

Each artist selected will receive a stipend that goes up to $600.

“So, depending on how much of the box is your ‘real-estate’ per se, is going to be your artwork, we’ll be dictating the amount that you’ll receive,” Boice said.

“With so many – we’ll call them ‘open canvases’ downtown, it’s really exciting to think about all of those being filled with art,” DeBoer said.

Experience or not, DeBoer says this is an easy way to bring a splash of color to the city.

“It’s a great opportunity to, for – especially people who maybe don’t have that kind of experience or haven’t had that experience before,” DeBoer said.

​Submissions for the call for art are due April 30th. The winners will be announced on May 15th.