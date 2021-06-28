DSU to offer artificial intelligence degrees

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — A pair of artificial intelligence degrees are coming to Dakota State University.

In March, the Board of Regents approved a bachelor of science degree in AI, which will be offered by the Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences.

Now another program, geared more toward the workplace, has the green light.

The Board of Regents has given Dakota State University the okay to offer a bachelor of science in Artificial Intelligence in Organizations.

Instead of focusing on the computer science side of AI, this degree will be offered through the College and Business and Information Systems.

It will focus more on people and the workplace.

“We’re looking at how are businesses and organizations going to be impacted and deal with, manage, artificial intelligence,” DSU Dean of College of Business and Information Systems Dorine Bennett said.

DSU Assistant Professor David Zeng says students in the program will develop skills to work alongside AI.

“Business skills, technical skills, communication skills, and everything else to work with artificial intelligence because right now or in the near future that’s the way work works,” DSU Asst. Professor David Zeng said.

Bennett says the new offering will help meet a demand.

“It is what our students are going to need. It is what the industry and the workplace is going to be looking for,” Bennett said.

Both degrees will roll out this fall at DSU.