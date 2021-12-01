DSU student takes video game to mobile platform

MADISON, S.D. (KELO)– A few weeks ago, we introduced you to some Dakota State University students who had published video games. Now, one of those students is taking his team’s PC game to a mobile platform.

The 3 o’clock horror video game has done well on the gaming platform STEAM. Now, one of the creators is hoping to reach a new market of players by turning the software into a mobile app.

Gamers around the world have been enjoying 3 o’clock Horror.

The escape the room style PC video game was designed by DSU students. And now, the game could reach a new set of players through a mobile app.

“I feel like it’s a different market, that I’m not really aware of right now and excited to explore,” said Gabriel Simao, senior computer science and game design major.

The university’s student research initiative grant will help with the cost of creating the app.

“It’s unique because it’s in game development. It’s Dakota State recognizing that the program for game development is a viable option for careers for the students and they are selecting it and kind of expanding on what they are able to do with it,” said Erik Pederson, assistant professor of game development.

There are some changes that need to be made to the game before it is turned into a mobile app.

“You’re going from a PC platform or a computer platform to a very small device so there’s design changes that have to be incorporated, there’s program changes that have to be done,” said Pederson.

It’s a lot of work and a lot of learning.

“Now you’re trying to be creative on ways on how the player is going to interact with the phone version of your game and a few things that need to change or go away or new things that need to be added so it’s interesting and its exciting and its really fun to see it on the mobile,” said Simao.

Simao plans to have the app released in January of 2022 and it will be available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.