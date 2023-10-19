SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Dakota State University Senior will soon join the Space Force. Connor Starrett will take on a commission as a Space Operations Officer.

He will work in orbital and space electronic warfare and missile warning systems. In the future, as a launch officer, he will help oversee the launch of commercial rockets into space.

Starrett is computer science and cyber operations double major and is part of the regional Air Force ROTC. According to a news release from the school, Starrett’s childhood inspired his interest in serving. His parents both spent six years in the Air Force.

He will join the Space Force after graduation in May 2024.