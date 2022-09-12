MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — One Dakota State University student is making big leaps in the esports world and she’s only a freshman.

Sioux Falls native Kaya Colwill was one of just 10 people in the nation to receive a $10,000 scholarship from Gen.G Foundation, a global esports organization consisting of professional teams.

Kaya Colwill has been passionate about video games since she was young, and now she’s turning her hobby into a career.

“I want to ideally become a game designer and a game creator that takes inspiration from the various games that I have fun with, and I want to create games that let everyone have fun and show people why I enjoy this platform,” said Colwill.

Finding out she was a scholarship recipient made it even easier to chase her dreams.

“This is a pretty huge deal honestly. Not only does it give me a huge amount of money to cover my education, it also gives me the opportunity to connect with a relatively large esports organization that’s involved in multiple different games and in the future I can perhaps look for employment with them, look for connections with them,” said Colwill. “It gives me a lot of opportunities just to be connected.”

Colwill is the first DSU student to be awarded this honor.

“Our game design program is an extremely challenging program, combining elements of art, storytelling and computer programming,” said David Kenley Dean of the college of arts and sciences. “We need and want students of Kaya’s caliber to be successful and to take us forward with where we want to go.”

“It makes me glad this team attracts those type of people, because those are the type of people we want, we want people that are willing to go out of their way to pursue the things that they want the most,” said Luke Modeo-Price, Fighting games coordinator for DSU E-sports team.

Colwill hopes her story will encourage others to follow their passions.

“Dreaming big is a big part of it. You don’t have to necessarily be certain in what you’re doing, but if you have big ideas, big plans and want to show off what you can do, then with that at the forefront of your mind you’ll have a good chance,” said Colwill.