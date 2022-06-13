MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Students and alumni from Dakota State University are representing the United States in an international cyber security competition.

The first ever International Cybersecurity Competition will be taking place this week in Athens, Greece. Seven teams from around the world will be competing in cyber security challenges.

Four DSU members qualified for the United States team.

Logan Stratton has been competing in cyber security competitions for several years. Now, he is representing his country in the International Cybersecurity Competition.

“I was actually really excited when they announced it. They did it kind of like a draft style, so they are doing person by person rather than the event they set up,” said Stratton. “So as you get closer to the end and your name’s not called, you kind of get nervous like am I going to make it am I not and when they finally called my name I was like, okay I’m ready, lets do this.”

The competition will consist of two different types of challenges: red versus blue and capture the flag. Red versus blue imitates an attack and defense scenario and capture the flag has a bunch of challenges covering different fields.

“It’s kind of interesting to learn and to see how other people tackle these kinds of opportunities they have,” said Stratton.

“It’s a great feeling to know that our students are very capable and very technologically advanced to be able to compete at this level,” said Tyler Flaagan, assistant professor of computer and cyber sciences.

Coming together from across the country to take cyber skills to an international level.

“Before this, I honestly didn’t really get that much hands on or technology skills or talking with other people,” said Stratton. “It was kind of more if you did these competitions it would be with people you know, trying to compete with each other. But now you kind of understand that other people of other schools have different knowledge that you may not know and it’s kind of good to get collaborative schools with each other.”

The competition begins tomorrow and goes through Friday. If you would like to follow the competition scores, you can do that here.