SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Artificial intelligence could play a big role in the future of farming.

This week, the Senate Agriculture committee held a hearing on leveraging technology and AI in U.S. agriculture.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dakota State University President José-Marie Griffiths testified on the potential of AI within the ag industry.

Griffiths says the technology is already being used in South Dakota through precision farming and ranching, allowing producers to improve yield, cut down on data processing and inform better farming practices.

“I think that there are a lot of things that we can do. There’s the individual field, or individual herd if you like, that you can manage. But now you can go up a level and talk about how do you optimize the use of land, how do you optimize, we’ve talked about soil health and things of that kind, all of those are better informed by AI,” said Griffiths.

Griffiths testified she believes it’s important for the agriculture industry to be part of the conversation when it comes to advancing and regulating artificial intelligence.

The DSU president supports a lighter approach to regulations, saying it’s better for innovation. However, she says there a fine line.

“I do think under regulation would put the industry and the public at risk so it is that nuance balance between how much regulation is sufficient. And so involving the agriculture producers and providers and technologist in the conversation I think is going to be very important,” said Griffiths.

Griffiths said it’s also important for the United States to maintain a lead in AI technology.

Senator John Thune, who is on the Senate Ag Committee, welcomed and introduced Griffiths at the hearing.

You can watch Griffiths’s full statements along with questions from Thune online.