DSU opens new upperclassmen living options

MADISON, S.D. (KELO)– The new Resident Village on DSU’s campus just opened its doors. With space to house 122 students, this building provides them with everything they could possibly need, from apartment-styled living areas to even on site dinning options.

This four-story brick building is now home to many of DSU’s older students.

“I was really looking forward to just having like an actual apartment rather than the typical dorm set up,” said Antonio Lansang, senior.

And that’s exactly what you’ll find inside.

The residents village offers 6 bedroom apartments and 4 bedroom suites. They’re co-ed with a shared bathroom and living room. The 6 bedroom apartments also have an on-site kitchen.

Having their own space and being able to live with those their own age are some of the benefits that residents are looking forward to.

“Students who are a little bit older have different interests and as they are maturing and getting more into school, they need that extra space and personal space,” Wendi Carlson-Kenley, Director of Residents Life said.

Students can still choose to live off campus in an apartment or house, but on-campus living has its benefits.

“You have a much better idea of what’s going on, what sorts of opportunities are available for you, other people down the hall they come and grab you and say ‘hey lets go to the game’ or whatever is going on that night, so it’s just kind of a neat opportunity to stay connected,” said Amy Crissinger, Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management and Interim Vice President of Student Affairs.

“Honestly, it feels really great,” Lansang said. “I know that all of my roommates are upperclassmen so it feels good to be with people that are experienced and not just going to like their own setting. It feels a lot like going to Emry hall with a bunch of other freshmen, just now the inverse.”

DSU has seen a growing student population over the past few years, and this dorm is just one of their ways of expanding to accommodate that.

There are future expansion plans in the works for the university, with projects involving residents halls and upgrading athletic facilities.

These projects will benefit the school as they look to grow a lot of their projects, especially in the cyber security, education and business fields.