MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – This week’s winter weather may have affected your plans, but it’s also impacting much more than that. From school closings to late starts, even college final exams.

Much of KELOLAND is watching the forecast closely this week as winter weather moves through the state.

That included administration at Dakota State University. Due to the storm, final exams for students were moved online this week.

“It was probably a hassle for our faculty to switch up all of their plans at the last minute, we all care about our students far more than we all care about the hassle of shifting online, so it was in some way a difficult decision because it creates chaos but not a difficult decision because we care more about our students,” provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs, Rebecca Hoey said.

Justice Forster took most final exams last week but did have one in-person test this week that was shifted online.

“The move online, in my opinion, really demonstrative of a swift action and a care of students wellbeing in such a fast-changing situation, since notifications went out a lot of students have been able to head home early to avoid the weather, while also being able to take their finals remotely,” student, Justice Forster said.

Brenda Merkel, who is an assistant professor of management, says she thinks professors and students were able to adjust well to the last-minute change.

“I believe the professors and especially students are really resilient and adaptable so switching over was probably easier than we ever thought it would, especially two years ago, two years ago we learned, we’ve become innovative, we’ve been creative, and have been able to get our content to the students who are resilient and flexible,” assistant professor of management, Brenda Merkel said.

“We would have preferred to have more time to gear up for that, but our faculty are professionals and they care about our students,” Hoey said.

The DSU campus is closed Tuesday, however, Hoey says essential services, residence halls and dining are all open for students. Faculty are essential employees since they are giving final exams.