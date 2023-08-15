MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Classes begin at South Dakota’s public universities on Monday.

For some Dakota State University students, their coursework will be centered around esports.

Michael Nowka has found friendship and a sense of community in the esports world.

“When I was younger I didn’t really have a home or anything like that at school, wasn’t really good at traditional sports or anything like that,” DSU graduate student Michael Nowka.

The grad student will learn even more about the sport he loves thanks to the new esports graduate certificate launching at Dakota State this fall semester.

“The esports industry is over a billion dollars worldwide, so we want to prepare our students or teachers or educators or business leaders for what’s coming, so they can launch and be a part of that billion dollar industry,” DSU College of Education dean David DeJong said.

Nowka already does media production for DSU’s esports teams.

Now, he’ll expand his knowledge of the industry.

“The certificate will help me better analyze what the ecosystem is for esports because of how quickly it changes,” Nowka said.

Also new this semester, the university is launching an undergrad course called Introduction to Esports.

According to DSU, students will learn about industry trends, team dynamics, and event management.

“Really what I want to do, I want to do is take the passion that students have and love for the game and try to get them some real-world skills, try to use the passion they have and get them a job,” DSU associate professor and head coach of esports Andrew Roland said.

With the esports courses launching soon, the community Nowka is a part of will grow.

“Our esports program is a family. There’s not a single person that we wouldn’t welcome in with open arms,” Nowka said.

DSU’s esports teams have been competing for several years already.

DSU’s Athletics Events Center, under construction now, will feature a new esports arena.