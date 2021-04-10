DSU hosts first Entrepreneur Day

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – Saturday has brought Dakota State University’s first ever Entrepreneurs Day today. Eight high school and college students pitched their business ideas in front of judges in Madison today.

For three years, DSU has hosted an annual business plan competition, and this year they invited students from other universities to compete. The high school presenters today came from Florence, Aberdeen, Brandon and Marshall, Minnesota. The university students came from DSU and South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

“We wanted to celebrate the people who are doing really interesting and exciting things in the student entrepreneurial world. We wanted to get everybody together, take advantage of this wonderful space that we have here on campus and just share with the world these ideas that these young people have,” Michael Roach, advisor of the CEO club at DSU, said.

Saturday’s winning students were awarded cash prizes.