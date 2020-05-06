DSU holds virtual DJ event to raise money

Events are taking on different formats since the onset of social distancing. But there are still reliable mainstays- like a familiar song. On Tuesday Dakota State University held a virtual DJ event to raise money for the Trojans Helping Trojans Fund. The money will go to staff and students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Whatever song you want to hear, whatever gets you up and moving and feeling good for the day, put those in the comments, and he’ll do his best to get those on,” said Carrie Slaathaug, director of alumni and family engagement with DSU. “If you make a donation, he’s going to be watching the page, so if you make a donation, your request gets bumped up to the top of the line.”

Jeremy Brech of Tea, who’s a DSU graduate, served as DJ.

“It was a good opportunity for me to help out my alma mater and just again, still utilize the skill sets that I have and enjoy what I do,” Brech said.

Brech is the founder and president of DJ Jer, which does music and audio-visual production. But he tells us that he didn’t take in any money for Tuesday’s event.

“I have no income right now, so anything is appreciated,” Brech said. “But then after I got done today, I’m like, this was just so much fun, I had a blast, and just considered this my donation of my time, and so we donated our services to help out the organization.”

They were able to raise $2,100 at Tuesday’s event. Fundraising continues- you can do so here.