MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a historic weekend at Dakota State University.

This Saturday marks the last sporting event at Trojan Field.



Trojan Field opened in 1968.

Not only is it home to DSU football and track, it also hosts the Madison high school football and track programs.

“It’s been a big part of the Madison community for a lot of years,” DSU athletic director Jeff Dittman said.

On Saturday the field will light up one last time for a Trojan football game.

Next week, demolition begins as the university makes way for a new football stadium and event center.

“If you can imagine trying to recruit today’s student athlete to a facility that is 50+ years old that’s a bit of a challenge for our coaches,” Dittman said.

Alumni are invited to say goodbye to Trojan Field this weekend.

Max Hogden will be there.

He’s played football on the field as a Trojan and coached there as a Bulldog.

“I’m just excited to see change. We’ve been talking about a stadium for 30+ years since I came here as a high schooler or as a freshman in college, so it’s great to see that. College athletics is facilities and scholarships and I think we’re trending in the right direction at Dakota State,” DSU alumnus Max Hodgen said.

“We’d love to have everybody come back and enjoy a big moment, and then we’d like to welcome them back two years from now when we open a new facility and experience that moment as well,” Dittman said.

Next football season, DSU will play at the new soccer and track stadium that is close to completion.

The events get underway Friday evening with a football and track alumni gathering.

Saturday will include campus tours, a tailgate, and a chance to take home a piece of the Trojan field and track after the game.

