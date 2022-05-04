MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Students on DSU’s traveling cyber defense team placed second at the National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition in Texas last month. The competition challenges students with real world cyber security sceneries.

This team is working hard to learn how to defend companies from cyber attacks, by participating in competitions and practicing their skills.

“We are just trying to trace where the attackers come from, find out what they did, and try to remove them from the systems and then prevent them from getting in in future cases,” said Jake Hince, team captain.

During the competition, students are given a company to defend and they have to know how to fight against live cyber attacks, prevent them and also how to do businesses tasks, such as customer service.

“There’s a ton of skills that I was able to learn from the competition, like I mentioned the collaboration with the different team mates, but also how to work on tasks and task management and prioritization of those tasks, especially when it comes to those stressful environments,” said Annabelle Klosterman, senior.

The team consists of eight members, each who play an important role in making the team successful.

“Everybody plays a critical role in the team. So we have three people on defending one operating system, three people defending another one and then we have one person in charge of sort of the whole network and then one person in charge of writing the business reports,” said Hince.

“I am absolutely overjoyed with the team, how well they competed, how well they actually finished,” said Cody Welu, assistant professor of computer and cyber sciences. “It’s a very very tough competition. I’m super proud of the team, it kind of validates what we are doing in the classroom and validates that the students are really the real deal.”

Taking what they have learned in the classroom and applying it to real-world situations.

“It engages you and inspires you to learn more about cyber security, inspire students to want to do more outside of class,” said Hince.

There were 171 school across the nation who competed throughout the year and then 10 teams made it to the National competition.