DSU cyber athletes advance to international competition

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — When you think of the game Capture the flag, cyber security is probably not the first thing that comes to mind.

For some Dakota State University students, it means a chance to compete on the cyber world stage.

Four DSU students and alumni are so good at these games, that they have advanced to first-ever International Cybersecurity Challenge competition.

Being a cybersecurity athlete takes a lot of practice and training.

“I’ve always enjoyed doing these capture the flag events and they happen pretty much every weekend and you can go online and find one somewhere going on, you can always find something and learn from getting hands on experience through these kinds of events,” said Logan Stratton, DSU alumni and research engineer.

And competing on an international stage is a big deal.

“No other university has come close to that to that level so I’m really proud of the students and the effort that they’ve done,” said Pat Engebretson, Dean of the Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Science.

“I pretty proud, especially since there’s three other students from DSU,” said Austen King, DSU student.

DSU has a history of doing well in cyber security competitions, and they are proud to fill four of the 25 spots on the national team.

“So we aren’t sure of the level of competition of what it’s like to compete outside of the US, so I think it will be really great to see how we stack up against other countries,” said King.

They hope that by competing in these games, they will inspire other students to participate.

“I feel like not enough students try out for competitions like these or CTF’s in general, they just do their classes, and they just do their homework and they call that a day, but I feel like there’s a lot more to cyber security as a whole and it would be great if more students showed up to these kinds of competitions because that would raise the level of the challenges that we would all face,” King said.

The International Cybersecurity Challenge will be held in Greece in June of next year.